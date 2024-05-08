Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Muhammed Saleem, aged 50, from Bowens Meadow, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with eight counts of possessing an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child and three counts of possessing an extreme pornographic image on February 8, 2022.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Saleem was asked if he had received notice of the holding of a Preliminary Enquiry. He said ‘yes’.

The charges were put to Saleem and the prosecutor said there was a prima facie case to answer. Saleem’s solicitor, Mr Peter Murphy said there were no contrary submissions.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he is satisfied there is a prima facia case. Saleem said he didn’t want to say anything or tender written evidence in relation to the charges.