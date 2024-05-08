Lurgan man accused of possessing indecent photos of children and extreme pornography to face Craigavon Crown Court
Muhammed Saleem, aged 50, from Bowens Meadow, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with eight counts of possessing an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child and three counts of possessing an extreme pornographic image on February 8, 2022.
Saleem was asked if he had received notice of the holding of a Preliminary Enquiry. He said ‘yes’.
The charges were put to Saleem and the prosecutor said there was a prima facie case to answer. Saleem’s solicitor, Mr Peter Murphy said there were no contrary submissions.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he is satisfied there is a prima facia case. Saleem said he didn’t want to say anything or tender written evidence in relation to the charges.
An application was made for the case to be taken to Craigavon Crown Court, with pre-arraignment on May 16 and arraignment on June 6.