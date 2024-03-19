Lurgan man accused of sexual assault of two women
A Lurgan man, accused of two counts of assaulting two separate women, has had the case against him adjourned until next month.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Neil Hull, aged 43, from Orient Circle in Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with two counts of sexual assault.
Hull is accused of sexually assaulting two different women on May 20 last year.
The case was adjourned to the same court on April 11 to deal with ground rules ahead of a contest to the charges.