Sean Patrick Martin, aged 40, from Carrigart Manor in Craigavon, faces two charges before Craigavon Magistrates Court including collecting or making a record of information likely to be of use to terrorists, namely an image of a private vehicle belonging to a constable in the PSNI on July 6 last year and publishing or communicating information about an individual who is or was a constable in the PSNI which was likely to be of use to terrorists on the same date.