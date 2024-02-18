Lurgan man accused of terrorist-related charges has case adjourned
Sean Patrick Martin, aged 40, from Carrigart Manor in Craigavon, faces two charges before Craigavon Magistrates Court including collecting or making a record of information likely to be of use to terrorists, namely an image of a private vehicle belonging to a constable in the PSNI on July 6 last year and publishing or communicating information about an individual who is or was a constable in the PSNI which was likely to be of use to terrorists on the same date.
A prosecutor told the court she is waiting for the full file.
“I emailed the investigating officer but there has been no response,” she said, requesting an adjournment. The case was adjourned until February 23.
District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “If you have no response by then I want the investigating officer to attend.”