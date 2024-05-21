Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 32-year-old man, who is accused of murdering Lurgan native Odhrán Kelly last December, is to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday to appeal for bail.

Shane Harte, aged 32, from Headington House in Lurgan, is accused of murdering Odhrán Kelly on December 3, last year. Also charged with his murder is Gary Damien Scullion, aged 31, from Edward Street, Lurgan.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Odhrán Kelly (23) from Lurgan, Co Armagh.

-

The body of 23-year-old Odhrán Kelly was found close to a burning car in the Maple Court area of Lurgan, close to Edward Street, on 3 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Craigavon Magistrates Court last Friday Harte’s barrister said his client would be making an appeal for bail. Harte had previously applied for bail in February this year but that application was denied.

Also before the court was Stephanie McClelland, aged 36, from Shan Slieve, Lurgan, who is accused of assisting offenders in relation to the murder of Mr Kelly on December 3, 2023 as is Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, aged 43, from Edward Street in Lurgan.

Meanwhile, Crystal Angela Redden, aged 30, from Garland Avenue, Lurgan, is charged with perverting the course of justice on December 7, 2023 by making a false statement contrary to Common Law in relation to the murder of Odhrán Kelly.

A Prosecutor told the court that a file has been delivered to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) last week and she asked for an adjournment of four weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harte’s barrister Mr David McKeown said he would be asking for an adjournment of one week to seek a bail application for his client.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he wasn’t going to keep all the cases together as he was concerned about the length of video link cases each week. He adjourned the cases of Scullion and McClelland for four weeks until June 14 for an update on the PPS’s decision.

He said: “The case of Mr Harte, giving the police and PPS sufficient notice, is moved into 24th May for a bail application.”