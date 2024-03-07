Lurgan man, accused of witness intimidation, appears at Craigavon court
A man has appeared in court charged with intimidating two witnesses.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wayne Paul Irwin, aged 43, from Mourne Road, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 6, charged with two counts of witness intimidation.
-
-
The charges accuse Irwin of intimidating two people on dates between July 5 and July 8 last year, believing they were assisting in the investigation of an offence or were witnesses or potential witnesses.
A solicitor for Irwin said his client was pleading not guilty. The case was adjourned until March 20.