Wayne Paul Irwin, aged 43, from Mourne Road, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 6, charged with two counts of witness intimidation.

The charges accuse Irwin of intimidating two people on dates between July 5 and July 8 last year, believing they were assisting in the investigation of an offence or were witnesses or potential witnesses.