Lurgan man appears before Craigavon court from Maghaberry Prison accused of breaching Probation
Michael Gerard McCreanor, aged 40, with address at Albert Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh, appeared before the court on Friday.
District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “This is a Probation matter. I think I had asked for Mr McCreanor to be produced this morning.”
She asked if McCreanor had a solicitor to which he replied he did and it was McNamee Solicitors in Newry.
The District Judge said she had a set of Breach proceedings before her relating to a situation where Probation say there was a breach of a Combination Order that was imposed in respect of driving whilst disqualified and no insurance case. She asked McCreanor: “They maintain that you haven’t done it. Do you know anything about those proceedings?” McCreanor said he didn’t.
The District Judge said: “I also have proof they were served on you at Maghaberry personally on July 24th.” McCreanor said: “Oh I remember now. I did get them.”
When asked if he had spoken to a solicitor about it, he said not yet.
A solicitor told the court that he acts for McCreanor on other matters and asked if it could be adjourned for a couple of weeks.
District Judge Kelly said: “See if you can get some instructions because he is in custody for some reason, on remand or otherwise, and this is a breach.”
The solicitor said he is on remand on ‘other matters’. The case was adjourned until September 29 to deal with the Breach of Probation matters.