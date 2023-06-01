A Lurgan man, accused of possessing an indecent photograph of children, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (May 31) charged with breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Anthony Patrick Montgomery, aged 34, from Edward Street in Lurgan faced a number of charges.

Craigavon Courthouse. INPT21-239.

Montgomery was accused of possessing an indecent photograph or pseudo photograph of children between November 1, 2021 and March 29, 2022.

He is also accused of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) between November 1, 2021 and March 29, 2022 by possessing a mobile phone without reasonable excuse in the Edward Street area of Lurgan and, on May 5, this year also breached a SOPO in the Millennium Way area of Lurgan by buying a mobile phone without prior approval from his designated risk manager.

When asked if he understood the charges the defendant answered yes.

A police officer told the court she was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and said she believed she could connect the charges before the court.