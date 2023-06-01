Register
Lurgan man appears in court charged with possessing an indecent photograph of children

A Lurgan man, accused of possessing an indecent photograph of children, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (May 31) charged with breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 1st Jun 2023, 21:27 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 21:27 BST

Anthony Patrick Montgomery, aged 34, from Edward Street in Lurgan faced a number of charges.

Craigavon Courthouse. INPT21-239.Craigavon Courthouse. INPT21-239.
Montgomery was accused of possessing an indecent photograph or pseudo photograph of children between November 1, 2021 and March 29, 2022.

He is also accused of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) between November 1, 2021 and March 29, 2022 by possessing a mobile phone without reasonable excuse in the Edward Street area of Lurgan and, on May 5, this year also breached a SOPO in the Millennium Way area of Lurgan by buying a mobile phone without prior approval from his designated risk manager.

When asked if he understood the charges the defendant answered yes.

A police officer told the court she was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and said she believed she could connect the charges before the court.

Montgomery was remanded on bail of £500 and the case was adjourned until July 19 this year.