Anthony Patrick Montgomery, aged 34, from Edward Street in Lurgan faced a number of charges.
Montgomery was accused of possessing an indecent photograph or pseudo photograph of children between November 1, 2021 and March 29, 2022.
He is also accused of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) between November 1, 2021 and March 29, 2022 by possessing a mobile phone without reasonable excuse in the Edward Street area of Lurgan and, on May 5, this year also breached a SOPO in the Millennium Way area of Lurgan by buying a mobile phone without prior approval from his designated risk manager.
When asked if he understood the charges the defendant answered yes.
A police officer told the court she was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and said she believed she could connect the charges before the court.
Montgomery was remanded on bail of £500 and the case was adjourned until July 19 this year.