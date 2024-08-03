Lurgan: Man arrested over alleged knife incident in park is released
Police confirmed on Saturday morning that the man had been released “to allow for further enquiries”.
The incident in the popular park, during which youth workers helped to shield frightened children, has been described as “terrifying”.
Police made an arrest after receiving a report around 7pm on Thursday, August 1 that a man, armed with a knife, was threatening young people in the park.
"Officers attended and located the man in a house in a street nearby. He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of common assault and possession of an article with a blade or point,” a PSNI inspector said
"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, but this was a terrifying incident for the young victims.
"Our investigation is ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact police on 101 and quote reference 1421 01/08/24," the inspector added.