A Lurgan man, currently in custody in Maghaberry Prison, asked Craigavon Magistrates Court for compassionate bail to visit his mother’s grave on her birthday.

Caolan Shannon, aged 29, from Wellington Street, appeared at the court on Friday via video link from the prison to make the request.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Mr Shannon is making a compassionate bail application. Without going into the specifics or detail of what would constitute a compassionate bail application, this doesn’t. There are a whole host of things that would, but this is not the grounds of a compassionate bail application.”

Shannon’s barrister Damien Halleron he would have to accept the court’s determination on whether it is or isn’t grounds for compassionate bail.

“It is to allow him to attend at his mother’s graveside for her birthday. His late mother died last year. He was in custody at the time and I have been asked to put the application forward on that basis.”

The district judge said: “That is not a compassionate bail application for the simple reason he can remember his late mother anywhere. He does not have to be in a specific geographical point to do that. That can be done from any place, anywhere. It doesn’t have to be done at a specific point, so no I will refuse his application because I don’t think it reaches the test for a compassionate bail application. He can appeal my decision.