Asruis Samulis, aged 34, from Union Street, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and non-fatal strangulation or asphyxiation.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court heard that on July 20 last year, at around 2am, police were tasked to Union Street in Lurgan amid reports of an on-going domestic incident. They were flagged down by a neighbour. The injured party was in a neighbour’s house. She confirmed that her partner had pushed her and she had a deep cut to her left eye and bruising to her throat was noted. The victim was treated by an ambulance crew.

The injured party said her partner was still in the house. Police gained entry and found the defendant barricaded in the bedroom.

District Judge Francis Rafferty told the court: “Mr Samulis gave an inconsistent, selective account to the Probation Service, wherein he stated he had no recollection but then stated that he could remember things that was favourable to his own position.

"His claim of lapsing into unconsciousness was not borne out by the fact that he barricaded himself in the bedroom. He displayed limited victim awareness and he is assessed as having a high likelihood of reoffending.”

Samulis’ barrister Conor Lunny said the defendant has spent two months in custody.

“There is prevarication and I can’t stand over that. It does him no favours. It was a guilty plea in circumstances that, to be fair to him there was a good chance of this lady not cooperating,” said Mr Lunny, who added the defendant had a limited record in this jurisdiction but there is the possibility that he is known to the authorities elsewhere.