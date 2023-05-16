Register
Lurgan man broke ex-girlfriend's windows and breached Restraining Order

A Lurgan man, who smashed the window of his ex-girlfriend’s home while still subject of a Restraining Order, has been jailed for six months.

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 16th May 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:11 BST

Mark William David Cairns, aged 36, from Lime Grove, Lurgan appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court, via video link from Maghaberry Prison, charged with breaching a Restraining Order and criminal damage.

Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gcCraigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc
He pleaded guilty to intimidating a woman on April 3 this year when he was the subject of a Restraining Order and broke a window belonging to the same woman on the same date.

The court heard police were tasked to Cairns’ ex-girlfriend’s home where she claimed the defendant had damaged her window. She also provided footage from her doorbell which showed the entire incident. Police checks showed that Cairns was the subject of a Restraining Order.

Cairn’s solicitor Mr John Paul McCann said his client ‘is an alcoholic and regrets what he has done’.

“He is going to try and get accommodation outside the Lurgan area,” said Mr McCann. He requested that the judge deal leniently with his client who he said had already been in custody for a significant number of months while on remand.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “It’s still in a domestic setting and committed literally – he must have done it soon after he got out of prison".

For breaching the Restraining Order, Cairns was given a three-month jail term with the £25 Offender Levy and for the criminal damage charge he was given a six-month jail term with both periods of custody to run concurrently – meaning a total of six months custody.