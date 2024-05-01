Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jay Potter, from Richmount Gardens, appeared before the court charged with taking a vehicle without permission, no insurance, no driving licence and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor told the court that on October 11 last year, police were on mobile patrol in Lurgan at around 3.40pm and came across a Ford Eco Sport in Taghnevan Drive. When police approached they detected a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle. During a search a small quantity of Class B cannabis was found.

District Judge Francis Rafferty was told the defendant has no record and the car belonged to his partner.

Potter’s lawyer told the court that his client has “serious health issues and has a cyst on the brain”. He explained that is why the defendant doesn’t have a licence as it was medically revoked.

“He got it back recently because he had no seizures but unfortunately the seizures have started up again which may go some way to explain why he is using cannabis,” the lawyer said.