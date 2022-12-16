A Lurgan man, who has pleaded guilty to possession, cultivation and supply of cannabis, has escaped an immediate prison term.

Thomas McCullough, aged 67, from Lime Grove, appeared in Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 14) charged with a number of illegal drug related offences.

Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc

He was charged with two counts of possession of cannabis on October 14, 2021, cultivating a cannabis plant and possession of criminal property on the same date. He was further charged with supplying cannabis on April 26 and April 28, 2021 and January 2, 2020.

A crown prosecutor said: “On October 14, 2021 police conducted a search at Lime Grove in Lurgan by virtue of two warrants. Approximately £6,000 worth of cannabis was seized during the search including three cannabis plants and evidence of cultivation. A sum of cash to the value of £500 was also seized.”

The defendant was arrested and later admitted possession and cultivation of cannabis. He claimed all the cannabis seized was for personal use.

The prosecutor told the court the defendant’s phone was examined and showed ‘clear evidence’ of supplying cannabis to members of the public via text and WhatsApp messages. In further interviews he admitted to possession of Class B but denied the possession of criminal property claiming the money came from selling a car for £1,300 in April 2021 six months prior to his arrest.

McCullough’s solicitor Richard Montieth said his client ‘steadfastly makes the point that the value £6,000 is three times more than the actual amount’. Mr Monteith pointed out that it is three plants.

The solicitor driected the judge to the second interview and when the phone evidence is put to the defendant, he accepts the Crown case from the outset. “The people he had sold it to over the phone are close friends,” he said.

He added that McCullough’s last convictions were in 2009 and asked the judge not to impose immediate custody as he would lose his house.

District Judge Bernie Kelly responded: “That’s the sort of thinking he should engage in as to what his criminal activity is going to do in regards to his accommodation. If he continues in this vein he will lose his accommodation.”

Mr Montieth said this has focused his mind and he hasn’t breached any bail conditions.

District Judge Kelly said to the defendant: “These are serious charges and it is not your first foray into the courts for this type of behaviour. I have read the pre-sentence report and have listened to what Mr Montieth has had to say, particularly in relation to your accommodation. I am hoping that the prospect of losing your accommodation will be enough in itself to keep you on the straight and narrow because you cannot continue in this vein. If you continue you will go to prison.

"Your age and your state of health will not stop you going to prison,” said District Judge Kelly adding that the charges are so serious they warrant a prison term. “The supply of drugs to another has to be regarded as very serious.”

