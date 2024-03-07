Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Hamilton, aged 43, from Windsor Avenue in Lurgan, was in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 6.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The charges included the attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between July 3 and July 7 last year, attempting to incite a child to engage in a sexual act also between those dates and possession of an extreme photographic image on September 20 last year.

When asked if he understood the charges put to him, Hamilton replied: “Yes.”

A detective constable from the PSNI said he was aware of the charges and could connect the defendant to them.

A prosecutor said a full file in relation to this matter is due on April 2, 2024.