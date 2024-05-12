Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lurgan man has appeared before Craigavon court seeking to have his bail variations amended to attend the North West 200

Neil Hull, aged 43, from Orient Circle is charged with two counts of sexual assault on two separate women on May 20 last year.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Hull, who is on bail, was at Craigavon Magistrates Court in a bid to vary his bail so he could attend the popular motorbike event.

A PSNI constable told Resident Magistrate Michael Ranaghan police were opposed to bail.

A lawyer told the court the bail variation was to extend his curfew between Thursday and Sunday to 10pm to allow him to attend the North West 200 motorcycle festival.

The police officer, who said he was not the investigating officer, told the court concerns are related to Hull consuming alcohol and the ban on him being around people with alcohol.

“Due to the nature of the North West and it being known for its drink and as a party event, the investigating officer has objected to this,” he said.

A lawyer said there is a contest date for case on June 13.

Hull’s lawyer corrected the officer on his client’s bail conditions saying that no one is permitted to bring alcohol to his address and no one is to consume alcohol on his property – it is not that he can’t be around people consuming alcohol.

The lawyer also pointed out there have been no new offences committed while Hull has been on bail and the bail variation is 'a simple one’. “He instructs me he has gone to the North West 200 every year and he seeks the court’s indulgence this year.”

District Judge Ranaghan said his current condition is the maximum the court is permitted to impose, 7am to 7pm. “The main focus from police is the temptation to drink alcohol might be significant. I am more concerned about the nature of people attending at the North West 200.