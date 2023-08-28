Lurgan man drank bottle-and-a-half of Buckfast before shouting and swearing at police, Craigavon court hears

A man, who had drinking Buckfast before running out into the street near his home ‘shouting and swearing’ at police who were dealing with another matter, has been fined for disorderly behaviour.

Neil Hull, aged 42, from Orient Circle in Lurgan, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison on Friday charged with disorderly behaviour.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

Hull’s solicitor, Mr Conor Downey, suggested that the district judge might consider dealing with the matter without ordering a pre-sentence report.

A prosecutor told the court that around 8pm on May 18, 2023, police attended Orient Circle in Lurgan in relation to an ‘ongoing incident’. During this time the defendant came out of his home address into the street and was drunk which was in breach of his bail conditions.

“He was shouting and swearing in the street and despite numerous warnings he continued to shout and swear with members of the public in the area being subjected to his behaviour. He was subsequently arrested for disorderly behaviour and breach of his bail conditions. He said he had drank a bottle-and-a-half of Buckfast prior to being arrested,” the prosecutor said.

Mr Downey said his client had recently received a sentence for which he had been on remand and most of the remand time had been dealt with as a result of the sentence he received.

“He has been back on remand since July 14 and is also on remand in custody in relation to another matter,” said Mr Downey, adding he had been pressing to have the matter dealt with as soon as possible.

He said his client pleaded guilty at the earliest possible.

“He is a 41-year-old man who is from the Lurgan area. You can see from his record he has had his own troubles,” added the solicitor.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said there was only one previous incident of disorderly behaviour which goes back almost 10 years and for which the defendant received a conditional discharge.