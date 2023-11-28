Lurgan man driving at twice the speed limit was in a rush because child 'needed to go to toilet'
Gerard Scullion (35), of Cherrywood in Lurgan, was detected at Portglenone Road in Randalstown on April 12 this year.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had been on his way to visit a family member and a child in the car "needed the toilet".
The barrister added: "I appreciate the court may say that actually makes the case worse because there were children in the car but that is just the truth of the matter".
District Judge Nigel Broderick told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, the consequences of accidents even at 45mph or 50mph are "drastically different and that is why there are 30mph speed limits in operation".
The judge said the defendant had been going "double the speed limit".
The defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £150.
He had bail fixed for appeal and is allowed to drive in the meantime.