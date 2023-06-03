Lurgan man ends up in court after driving at 86mph in an 60mph zone in Lisburn

A Lurgan man has been issued a £100 fine and had his driving licence endorsed with three penalty points after he was caught speeding in the Lisburn area.

Christopher John Corry, 24, whose address was given as Silverwood Leaves in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving at excess speed.

The court heard that on January 26, 2023, the defendant was stopped by police travelling at 86mph in a 60mph zone.

It was reported that he was offered a fixed penalty at the roadside but said he couldn’t pay the fine and opted to go to court instead.

Lisburn man fined by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by Google

The court further heard that the defendant had six penalty points on his licence already but had no other criminal record.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £100 and endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with three penalty points.