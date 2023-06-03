Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

Lurgan man ends up in court after driving at 86mph in an 60mph zone in Lisburn

A Lurgan man has been issued a £100 fine and had his driving licence endorsed with three penalty points after he was caught speeding in the Lisburn area.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 19:52 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 20:12 BST

Christopher John Corry, 24, whose address was given as Silverwood Leaves in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving at excess speed.

The court heard that on January 26, 2023, the defendant was stopped by police travelling at 86mph in a 60mph zone.

It was reported that he was offered a fixed penalty at the roadside but said he couldn’t pay the fine and opted to go to court instead.

Most Popular
Lisburn man fined by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by GoogleLisburn man fined by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by Google
Lisburn man fined by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by Google

The court further heard that the defendant had six penalty points on his licence already but had no other criminal record.

Read More
Work begins to cut back overgrown grass verges along roads in Lisburn after conc...

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £100 and endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with three penalty points.

Ms Watters also ordered the defendant to pay an offender’s levy of £15 and allowed him eight weeks to pay.