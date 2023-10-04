A 49-year-old Lurgan man is accused of charges relating to terrorism offences including that he researched buying firearms and explosives on the internet.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Damien Harte, from Wolf Island Terrace, Lurgan, is facing a number of charges including preparation of terrorist acts, possession of documents or records useful to terrorism and possession of articles for use in terrorism.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damien Harte

-

None of the alleged facts around the case were shared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, but on the court papers the defendant is accused of, on dates unknown between December 31, 2016 and October 31, 2017 ‘with the intention of committing acts of terrorism or assisting another to commit such acts’ attempted to buy a part of a revolver / firearm, carried out research on the internet into firearms and explosives, composed and possessed a document contrary to the Terrorism Act 2006.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is further accused of possessing a document, namely a handwritten note referred to as the ''IKEA'' document, Exhibit BDP1, on October 30, 2017, which contained information of a kind likely to be useful to terrorism.

Harte faces a third charge of possessing an article on the same date, namely GP2, a handwritten speech, in circumstances which gave rise to a reasonable suspicion that the possession was for a purpose connected with terrorism.

A barrister for Harte told the court the defendant’s solicitor from Phoenix Law ‘has not been through the papers yet’ and asked for an adjournment of three weeks.