A Lurgan man has been fined £400 after pleading guilty to possessing Class A and Class C drugs.

Simon Apsley Smyth, aged 34, from Hazelgrove Avenue, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with drug possession.

The court heard that on December 23 last year, police searched the defendant’s address. In his bedroom they found two pink tablets and in the kitchen area police located diazepam tablets which the defendant said belonged to him.

A prosecutor said the tablets were tested and came back as the Class C drug Diazepam and the Class A drug 2C-B, otherwise MDMA.

The PPS said the defendant had previously been cautioned in June 2021 for having a Class A drug.

Smyth’s barrister Damien Halleron said his client is in receipt of benefits to which District Judge Bernie Kelly replied: “Of course he is, otherwise he wouldn’t be fit to afford drugs.”

Mr Halleron said his client was experimenting with ‘something which he thought was a non-prescribed substance’. Mrs Kelly responded: “If he genuinely thought that he could buy it over the counter in any pharmacy.”

Mr Halleron said: “He has a previous caution but he has made admissions and he is entitled to credit in respect of that.”

The district judge said: “He needs to be reminded if he continues on this pathway he is going to come to the end of the road in the not too distant future.”