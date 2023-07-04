Register
Lurgan man fined by Lisburn judge for using his mobile phone whilst driving on the M1

A Lurgan man has been fined and given six penalty points after admitting using a mobile phone whilst driving.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST

Stephen Wilson, 37, whose address was given as Pollock Drive in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 29, to face the driving offence charge.

The court heard that police who were on duty on the M1 carriageway at 2.30pm on Sunday September 4, 2022, observed a Ford Transit travelling westbound. As they passed the vehicle they observed the driver on his mobile phone.

When the vehicle was stopped and the defendant was questioned, he made full admission. He has no previous record.

Lurgan man fined and given penalty points for using a mobile phone whilst driving. Pic by GoogleLurgan man fined and given penalty points for using a mobile phone whilst driving. Pic by Google
Lurgan man fined and given penalty points for using a mobile phone whilst driving. Pic by Google

Defence said the defendant “apologises to the court”.

District Judge Rose Watters imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offenders levy of £15. She also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points.

She allowed the defendant 12 weeks to pay the fine.