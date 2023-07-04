A Lurgan man has been fined and given six penalty points after admitting using a mobile phone whilst driving.

Stephen Wilson, 37, whose address was given as Pollock Drive in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 29, to face the driving offence charge.

The court heard that police who were on duty on the M1 carriageway at 2.30pm on Sunday September 4, 2022, observed a Ford Transit travelling westbound. As they passed the vehicle they observed the driver on his mobile phone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the vehicle was stopped and the defendant was questioned, he made full admission. He has no previous record.

Lurgan man fined and given penalty points for using a mobile phone whilst driving. Pic by Google

Defence said the defendant “apologises to the court”.

District Judge Rose Watters imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offenders levy of £15. She also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points.