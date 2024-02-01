Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jordan Daniel Reynolds, aged 28, from Merrion Drive in Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 31) charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely Cannabis.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possession of the drug on July 24, 2022. He was given a fine of £400 and ordered to pay the offender’s levy of £25. He was given 12 weeks to pay.