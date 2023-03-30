A Lurgan man has been handed a Community Service Order after pleading guilty to harassment.

John Loughran, aged 42, from Albert Street in Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 29 and pleaded guilty to the harassment of the injured party by sending 13 text messages to her on August 19 last year.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court: “The injured party provided police with screen shots of communications received from the defendant which she believed to be harassing. The injured party also provided police with two copies of solicitors’ letters sent to the defendant’s address asking him to cease harassing behaviour.

"The defendant was then arrested and interviewed on August 30 and made no reply under caution. When asked if he carried out conduct that amounts to harassment of the injured party, he replied, ‘Definitely not, I am worried sick about my children and more concerned about my own safety and my kids’ safety’.”

Ciara Ennis, barrister for the defendant, said: “In relation to the interview, he does accept he sent the messages. There were 13 messages sent.”

Ms Ennis said: “There was a volume of them. It was the timing of them and it is accepted by the defendant that it did amount to harassment.”

"It does appear to be an isolated incident,” said Ms Ennis, adding there have been no repeats and no further complaints to the police. “I would ask Your Worship to treat it as a one-off incident. He has told Probation that in hindsight he would do it differently.”

She said he is a man of good character with no previous convictions and Probation has categorised him as ‘low risk’ of reoffending.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said she noted that he had no previous convictions. “While it does meet the test for harassment, it was one incident.”

Addressing the defendant, the district judge said: “This is not the right way to go about seeing your children. This will now be recorded on your record as a domestic offence which will stand against you in a family court. It is a form of domestic abuse.