A Lurgan man has been given a suspended jail term after an arson attack.

Michael Conway, aged 49, from Downshire Avenue in the town pleaded not guilty at Craigavon Magistrates Court to arson.

Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc

The case relates to an incident in January this year.

Despite his not guilty plea, Conway was convicted of the arson offence and ordered to pay the injured party compensation of £500.