Lurgan man got drunk and exposed himself to two women at Lisburn train station
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paul Thompson, 32, whose address was given as Westwood in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with exposure.
The court heard that on Saturday April 6, 2024, police received a report of indecent exposure at Lisburn train station.
Police spoke to two females who said they had been at the station the previous evening at 10.30pm. They were about to leave when a male turned to face them and exposed his penis.
They informed Translink and CCTV was provided to the police.
The male was identified and interviewed, and denied the act had occurred.
The court was told that during interview, the defendant admitted he was in the area but that he didn’t expose himself.
The court was also told that the defendant had no previous record, save for a caution for a drugs offence.
A defence lawyer said: “He was drunk and can’t remember what happened.
“This is his first time in court. He has worked since he was 17 as a chef. He is utterly ashamed to be in court.”
The lawyer continued: “On the day in question he had left work early and started drinking and cannot remember what happened after that.
"There is no rationale for him to do this. It is entirely alcohol-related.”
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a Probation Order for 12 months.
She told the defendant: “I think you have a drink issue that you may need to address. This is an opportunity for you to do that,”