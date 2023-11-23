A Lurgan man, who sent notes and messages ‘non-stop’ to a female neighbour, has been banned from his home and given a four-month suspended jail term.

Mark William David Cairns, aged 37, from Lime Grove appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, charged with harassment. A charge of threats to kill was dismissed with no evidence being brought forward.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor said Cairns has a ‘highly relevant’ record, adding: “This was a short but significant incident over the course of several days.”

She outlined that police were called to an incident in Lime Grove, Lurgan and observed the defendant was being shouted at by a number of people including the injured party, asking the defendant to leave them alone. The injured party revealed that the defendant lived in a property close to her.

He had helped her out the day before ‘but then formed a view that he had a romantic interest in her’, the prosecutor told the court.

“He had been texting her non-stop. He had been asking her out for food and posting letters and notes through her door. A number of notes, handwritten, indicated that he liked the injured party and he would like matters to go further. She made it clear throughout that she wasn’t interested. She hardly knew him and had a boyfriend.

"Matters came to a head when the defendant came to the house, started banging on the door and being abusive. She was so upset she phoned her brother and father who came over to protect her,” the prosecutor said.

"The defendant was arrested and in interview admitted sending the notes and texts but he didn’t see it as harassment. He thought he was some kind of good Samaritan wanting to help out.”

The prosecutor outlined part of the interview: Police: ‘How long have you known her for’. Defendant: ‘Really just since the 19th of August’. Police: ‘Did you telephone her?’ Defendant: ‘Yes, I wanted to get to know her’. Police: “Did you leave notes on her window?’ Defendant: ‘Yes, I asked her to go out for a drink’.

The prosecutor added that the defendant seemed to think he was engaging in banter.

“He also said he would be at her door in five minutes which was the matter which really concerned her which led her to call her brother and father.

“They told him to leave her alone but he claimed he wasn’t harassing her and was just trying to be friendly,” said the prosecutor, adding that the defendant said: ‘It helps me to help people and that’s how I deal with my addiction’.

The prosecutor asked for a restraining order, adding: “The great concern is that he will return to his home address in Lime Grove.”

Cairn’s solicitor said that is the defendant’s home address and a Housing Executive property and the address he would intend returning to.

Asked by Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer why Cairns is currently in custody, his solicitor revealed that it was in relation to these matters alone. On further questioning it was revealed that he had served a custodial sentence earlier this year because of a different matter in relation to former partner. Cairns’ solicitor asked that if there is a restraining order to make it more general otherwise he wouldn’t have an address to go to. If released he would be presenting as homeless, the court heard.

The solicitor said Cairns has been in custody since August 21, just over three months.

“There is a long standing issue with alcohol and features heavily in all his offending. I’m told once he is released from jail he will seek to engage with the services at Trasna House to get a handle on his addiction,” the solicitor said.

"In relation to the injured party, he originally thought he was being friendly but his behaviour was unwanted. He completely misread the situation and the behaviour became totally inappropriate towards the end. He has done the equivalent of a six months sentence,” said the solicitor, asking the judge to take into consideration the time served on remand.

“He has no harassment on his record but does have the breach of a restraining oder which is a similar type of offence,” the solicitor said.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer, speaking directly to Cairns, said: “I take into consideration that in your head you weren’t seeking to annoy or harass the complainant but it was maybe a miscommunication in your own mind and to do with your addiction issues.

"Quite apart from your previous conviction, a domestic violence offence for which you were given a six months prison sentence, the circumstances known to the complainant were sufficiently alarming to her for her to call the police. She requires to live her life in peace. That is why it would be inappropriate for you to go back to live in Lime Grove.”

A four-month prison sentence was imposed, suspended for two years.

“If over the next two years, you stay out of trouble and don’t harass anybody or commit any offence that would carry a prison sentence, then you won’t have to serve the four months,” said the deputy district judge.

