Caolan Francis Campbell, aged 30, from Lurgan Tarry, Lurgan appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with having no insurance, failing to report an injury accident, being an unaccompanied L driver and failing to remain an injury accident.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Campbell’s barrister Damien Halleron, instructed by Madden and Finucane, said his client was pleading guilty to all charges.

A prosecutor said that on May 26 last year at 8.10pm, police received a report from the injured party, the owner of another car, about a ‘hit and run’ involving a white Audi Q2 in Victoria Street, Lurgan.

He told the court the Audi was driven by Campbell but owned by his aunt. Police checks showed Campbell held a provisional driving licence and was not insured to drive the vehicle.

"The Audi was purported to have pulled out from an entrance onto Victoria Street and collided with the near side rear of the Toyota Avensis before driving off without exchanging details. When interviewed he said he thought both he and his auntie were insured to drive the vehicle,” said the prosecutor, adding Campbell has a record.

Mr Halleron said his client deserves credit for his early admissions in interview. He said Campbell isn’t working at the moment and is in receipt of £200 per fortnight.

"He shouldn’t have taken the car,” he added.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said Campbell has a previous conviction for no insurance in 2023.

For having no insurance, Campbell was banned from driving for nine months and fined £250 plus the offender levy. For failing to give details following an injury accident he was given a five months driving ban plus a £100 fine. For not having a supervising driver as an learner driver he was also banned from driving for two months and a £75 fine. For the failing to remain charge he was given a five months ban and a £100 fine.