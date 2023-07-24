A Lurgan man has been given a four months jail term after he pleaded guilty to urinating in a police car and cell.

Justin Robinson, aged 24, from Hoop Hill Park, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (July 21).

He faced three counts of criminal damage including two counts of damaging a PSNI vehicle and one of damaging a police cell on 17 April this year.

A Prosecutor said police attended Hoop Hill Park following a report of "an ongoing domestic”.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

"The reporting person stated her grandson, the defendant, had drink taken and was wrecking the house,” said the Prosecutor, who added Robinson became aggressive when police arrived.

"Upon arrival at Dungannon custody he urinated in the rear of the police vehicle without warning. Later that day custody staff advised that he had urinated in his cell,” said the Prosecutor, adding that Robinson had also spat on the seat of the police vehicle.

Robinson’s solicitor said her client had pleaded guilty at a very early stage. “There is no excuse or explanation for this behaviour. He has very little memory of it. He was extremely intoxicated at the time of the offending.

"He was initially granted bail. He was to attend with his GP to seek assistance for his substance misuse issue but unfortunately he was remanded again less than two weeks later on another matter.”

District Judge Bernie Kelly asked if alcohol featured in the other matter to which Robinson’s solicitor said yes.

The defence solicitor said her client has “an extremely poor” criminal record and most of it attributed to substance misuse.

“It seems a recurring theme with Mr Robinson who commits these offences while under the influence and then has no memory of having committed them. He then finds himself going in and out of custody as a result. He has been in custody for the last couple of months and has had an opportunity to get sober.”

District Judge Kelly said: “You have spent a reasonable amount of time on remand and you are entitled to get the benefit of that. You do have a pretty poor record.”