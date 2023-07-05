A Lurgan man whose abusive behaviour left his mother living in fear of him has been given a five-month jail term.

Reuben John Glen, aged 33, from Colban Crescent in Lurgan appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison charged with two counts of common assault, three counts of theft, criminal damage, domestic abuse, resisting police and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor said that on Tuesday, April 18 at around 1.10pm, police received a report from the defendant’s mother who said she was living in fear of him. She said since he was released from prison six months ago he was controlling her every move.

“He would march her up to the shop and lift all her money out of the account leaving her with nothing. He spent the money on drugs and alcohol. The injured party said she had more than £3k in savings before the defendant returned,” the prosecutor said.

"He was physically and verbally abusive to her and calling her names. He would threaten to smash her head in and put her head through the wall. She said she wasn’t allowed friends or people to come to the house, would follow her wherever she goes and not allow her to speak to anyone,” said the prosecutor, adding the defendant also took her card without permission and stole £60.

“She said on Saturday,April 15 and Tuesday, April 18 he came into her room, dragged her from the bed. There were marks on her arm photographed by police. She gave him money again. He was in her face shouting and swearing and threatening to smash her head in.

"When he was arrested he refused to go with police and refused to allow police to apply handcuffs. During a search of his bedroom police found two diazepam tablets.”

Glen’s barrister said the facts made ‘very poor reading’ and the defendant has a very poor record. He said the offences largely relate to his mother and she is his only support system. “It’s incredibly poor behaviour towards her,” said the lawyer adding that his client has his own psychiatric and drug issues. “Completely unacceptable behaviour,” he added.

Glen has been remanded in custody since the offences were committed which is 10 weeks served and his lawyer asked the court to regard this as a ‘time served’ situation.

District Judge Trevor Browne said: “This an absolutely horrific litany of abuse of the person who has looked after him all his life and is still looking after him. This is the reward that she gets for her devotion. It is just beyond belief what this lady’s daily life must have been like. This is a sentencing exercise and not a lecture but I hope that somewhere in his mind it will dawn on him what he has done and the cruelty he has subjected his mother to. I am very concerned about her and this woman definitely needs protection.”

The district judge said: “His record is dreadful and includes previous attacks on her.”

