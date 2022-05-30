Dean Dunlop (aged 32) from Ashleigh Crescent, Lurgan, was charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding a female between December 4 and 7, 2020

He pleaded guilty and was convicted.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunlop received a 30 month jail term, with six months in custody and two years on licence.

As part of his Licence Conditions, Dunlop must live at an address approved by The Probation Board of NI and must not leave to reside elsewhere (even for one night) without obtaining the prior approval of his supervising Officer

He must comply with any requirements specified by his supervising Officer for the purpose of ensuring that he address his alcohol use.

He also must notify his supervising Officer of any developing personal relationships with women and he must not develop any personal relationships with other females without first notifying his supervising Officer who will take appropriate steps to ensure that verifiable disclosure has been made.

Dunlop must actively participate in any programme of work recommended by his supervising Officer, designed to reduce any risk he may present and to attend and co-operate in assessments by PBNI as to his suitability for programmes and other offence focused work.

There is also a restraining order preventing Dunlop from having or seeking any contact, directly or indirectly with the victim. If the defendant inadvertently goes within 100m of the injured party he must remove himself immediately.

He must also pay an offender levy of £50.

-