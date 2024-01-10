A man who was shot dead in Belfast last night has been named by the PSNI as Lurgan native and murder suspect Kevin Conway.

Mr Conway faced a single charge of murdering Shane Whitla in Lurgan on January 12 last year. He was on bail and living in Belfast.

A PSNI spokesperson said detectives from the Major Investigation Team, carrying out a murder investigation after the shooting in west Belfast, named the deceased as Kevin Conway.

Mr Conway’s father, also Kevin Conway, was murdered in 1998.

The PSNI spokesperson said: “Mr Conway, who was aged 26, was murdered in his home in the Greenan area of the city on Tuesday night, 9 January.”

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “My thoughts are with Mr Conway’s family, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.”

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness is appealing to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1714 09/01/2024.