Lurgan man, previously convicted of killing a puppy, failed to comply with Probation following a drugs conviction

A 28-year-old Lurgan man, previously convicted of killing a puppy, was given a two-month jail term by a Craigavon district judge for failing to comply with Probation following a conviction for possession of drugs.

Kyle Keegan, of Gilpins Manor, Lurgan, having been convicted of possessing cannabis in September last year, appeared in Craigavon Magistrates’ Court accused of breaching a Probation order.

Keegan had been given Probation for one year and was tasked to complete 80 hours of unpaid work. He was accused of failing to comply with that order on October 8, 15, and 29 by failing to attend as instructed.

Keegan’s barrister David McKeown said he hadn’t seen the Probation report.

“Mr Keegan has been very circumspect and fully accepts that is what is about to happen. He is here today,” he said.

District Judge Bernie Kelly asked for a copy of his record and a probation officer told the court Keegan has eight previous convictions. In 2019 he received two months custody. Prior to that he was on license and has had no other drug offences.

The judge said she would give Mr McKeown a ‘soupçon’ of the report adding that Keegan did notify Probation only when he went into breach that it was due to work commitments.

“Probation were offering him what I would call unsociable times to do his probation. He then said he didn’t know what time he finished work. He was then offered 7pm but that still didn’t suit him. I did explain to him when this was imposed if he appeared back on breach he would go to prison, so he has chosen prison over his job. He started mixed martial arts training. How did he manage that with his working hours?”

Mr McKeown said: “He knows that and accepts that. He has turned up today and knows he has done wrong.”

Mrs Kelly pointed out that she had been informed that Keegan had been smoking outside the court and given an £80 Fixed Penalty Notice after someone from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council had spotted him throwing away the butt. The judge said she was told that when he was given the FPN, Keegan said: “sure how can I pay that when I’m going to jail?”

The district judge said: “I am revoking the order imposed by this court and replacing it with a period of two months custody and attach the £25 Offender Levy.”

Keegan’s lawyer said his client wished to appeal the sentence.

Keegan, who was to appear before Craigavon Crown Court on Monday to appeal the matter, did not appear via video link from Maghaberry Prison. The crown court judge said he could not deal with the matter as no one from the Probation Service was present to outline the facts of the case.

Keegan’s barrister Mr David McKeown said if the matter was left until the next appeal date then Keegan would have already served his sentence.

The judge ordered for Keegan to be produced on Wednesday and insisted that someone from the Probation Service be present.

