A Lurgan man, who punched a hole in a door after a verbal altercation with his pregnant partner, has to return to Craigavon Magistrates Court in January for sentencing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dean Watson, aged 24, from Sloan Street in Lurgan appeared before the court accused of criminal damage.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

A prosecutor said: “On Friday, April 28 this year at approximately 11.10pm, police attended Sloan Street, Lurgan in relation to a report of an ongoing domestic incident. They spoke with the injured party who alleged that her partner, the defendant, had punched a hole in the living room door after a verbal altercation before leaving the property. The injured party was 27 weeks pregnant at the time with the defendant’s child.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He returned to the home address whilst police were in attendance and was subsequently arrested. He presented with a number of facial injuries and was conveyed to Daisy Hill Hospital. He was then interviewed and asked if he hit the door and he said ‘yes, it was just a hole in the door’ and admitted that the injured party owned the house.”

The prosecutor handed the district judge the defendant’s record adding that the ‘aggravator’ had been attached and ‘the injured party was pregnant at the time’.

Watson’s solicitor said his client has a record but nothing of violence nor criminal damage and added that there had been an altercation that day and his client had been taken to hospital.

“Neither parties made any statements to police that day and he is here by way of his admissions,” said the solicitor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The solicitor told District Judge Francis Rafferty that the couple are still together and working with social services. The defendant is also undergoing a parenting course and psychological assessment.

"There is a repair bill of £50 which he says he is happy to pay though the damage was repaired by him. I would ask that he be given credit for his admissions and he has nothing previous of a similar nature,” said the solicitor.