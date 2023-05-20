A 27-year-old Lurgan man, who came home drunk to his mother’s house and smashed a window, has been fined £800 after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal damage.

Jamie Baxter from Albert Avenue appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday via video link from custody after he was arrested on Monday evening.

The case was dealt with at Craigavon Magistrates Court

The prosecutor told the court that police were called to a domestic incident at Albert Avenue in Lurgan. The defendant’s mother said her son had returned home ‘highly intoxicated’.

“He started arguing with her. He was looking for his dinner which he already had,” said the prosecutor.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Looking for his dinner. Who had he thought might perchance have made any dinner. He was looking for his dinner. He wasn’t looking to make his dinner. He was looking for his dinner.”

The prosecutor said: “His mother was concerned about his level of intoxication and she indicated she didn’t think he should go back out. He started to verbally abuse his mother. He swore at her. He said if she didn’t let him go out he would climb out the fxxking window. He went into the bathroom, locked the door. She planned to pack a bag. There’s been an escalation in relation to the defendant’s behaviour against his mother. There are a number of entries in relation to the history but no record.

"When he was in the bathroom he smashed a window. When he went into his bedroom he put his fist through the plasterboard wall. He was arrested and conveyed to Banbridge and when questioned, to his credit, he accepted both offences.”

His lawyer said Baxter suffers from autism to which the district judge asked why he was drinking if he suffers from autism. His lawyer said his client is apologetic to his mother and has made full admissions.

Speaking directly to Baxter, District Judge Kelly said: “If you continue to drink, you will continue to appear before this court and you will end up in custody.”