A Co Armagh man, accused of behaving erratically and causing a ‘general nuisance’ has been give a suspended jail term by a district judge.

Andrew Robb, aged 22, from Russell Drive, Lurgan appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court having had his sentencing deferred for six months.

He had previously pleaded guilty to a number of charges including disorderly behaviour near Lurgan on April 13 last year, two charges of assaulting police and two counts of criminal damage to a police van and a Mercedes belonging to a woman – all on the same date.

A previous court heard that on April 13 last year, police received reports from members of the public about a drunk man going around properties in the Cluandara area of Derrymacash near Lurgan and ‘causing a general nuisance’.

Police soon located the defendant. It was claimed Robb had damaged the roof of his mother’s Mercedes CLA.

"The defendant’s behaviour was erratic. He was shouting and screaming despite being warned to stop by police on numerous occasions,” said a prosecutor.

After he was arrested and put in a police vehicle, Robb attempted to open the back door and broke the inside handle.

“He proceeded to assault himself and when police intervened he assaulted police, punching one constable on the chest. When he got out of the vehicle he kicked another constable,” said the prosecutor.

Robb’s solicitor, Mr Philip Reid, said his client had been out in Belfast that night and had mixed alcohol with pregabalin.

“He has no recollection of the incident at all,” said the barrister.

Mr Reid said the damage to the ‘civilian’ vehicle was "not targeted”. He said his client could possibly put forward the £350 insurance excess on his mother’s car.

"The stark reality is, however, he is a man of limited means,” he added.

"He’s had a very troubled upbringing and background,” said the solicitor. “He has struggled and addiction has been part of that struggle. He is unemployed but he now has his own accommodation which is positive. He tells me he is now abstinent from alcohol and all illicit substances. He is now in a relationship and they are expecting their first child.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “You are only 21 and you are an addict.” He decided to defer sentencing for six months in order to test power that Robb can comply with certain conditions including no offending, a further update from his GP and the payment of compensation.

On Friday barrister Mr John Paul McCann explained to District Judge Michael Ranaghan that it was a deferred sentencing matter.

"Your Worship wasn’t overly happy with how Mr Robb had appeared. Thankfully he did take Your Worship’s warning and has provided by instructing solicitor with £300 by way of compensation,” said the barrister, adding he has a letter from the GP regarding a referral to Community Addictions.

On Friday the District Judge sentenced Robb to five months in prison on each of the five charges, suspending the sentence for 12 months.