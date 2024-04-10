Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oisin McDonald, aged 23, from William Street, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from prison, charged with a number of motoring offences including having no insurance, driving while disqualified, taking and causing damage to a vehicle, driving without due care and attention, failing to remain at a damage-only accident and failing to report a damage-only accident.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

A prosecutor told the court police received a report of a ‘hit and run’ at a roundabout in the Lake Road area of Craigavon at around 3pm on December 28 last year. The victim said a Berlingo had rear-ended his vehicle and the driver identified himself as the defendant.

The prosecutor said: “The driver seemed to be in a rush to leave. The victim took a photograph of the offending driver and the driver asked the victim to attend his home address later that evening to exchange details. When the victim attended, a man at the house said the driver was disqualified and the van belonged to their father.”

The van owner later told police his van was stolen and was only made aware when the victim attended his home. McDonald later admitted the offences to police.

McDonald’s lawyer said it was the defendant’s father’s van and he knew he shouldn’t have been driving.

“I have estimated his release date is in and around mid July,” he said, asking that any potential sentence would not affect his release date.

District Judge Francis Rafferty disqualified McDonald from driving for one year on the no insurance charge and fined him £250 with an immediate warrant. For driving whilst disqualified, he was given a one-year driving ban and four months in custody. For taking and driving away he was given three months in jail. For driving without due care and attention he was disqualified from driving for one year and fined £100 with an immediate warrant. For failing to remain at the scene he was fined £100 with an immediate warrant. For failing to give particulars he was fined £100 with an immediate warrant.

"The sentence will be consecutive in relation to the Probation Order sentence. It will be a total sentence today of nine months,” said the district judge.

McDonald had also faced three charges of breaching a Community-based Order before the same court. McDonald was given Community Service Order by Judge Lynch in July last year. His lawyer said following an appeal the cases were affirmed on February 26, 2024 at Craigavon County Court. He was given 10 months imprisonment for five cases.

His lawyer said McDonald couldn’t complete the order although he completed some of it. He revealed McDonald suffered a “very serious injury” last year when he fell from scaffolding. “That might have prevented him from completing the community service. However he was in breach prior to being sentenced."

