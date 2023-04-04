A mother, who was spat on, punched and kicked while on the ground, claimed her attacker was seeking recovery of a drug debt owed by her son, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard on Friday (March 31)

Gary Damien Scullion, aged 30, from Edward Street in Lurgan, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison, accused of assaulting the woman causing her actual bodily harm on December 3, 2021.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Court

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court was told Scullion received a three-year sentence the day before in Craigavon Crown Court and has around six months left to serve.

A prosecutor told the magistrates court that on December 3, 2021 at around 21:30, police received a report from a resident who saw an assault involving two men and a woman in Charles Street, Lurgan. The woman appeared to be the victim.

Police attended and found the injured party in the garden of her parent’s home with injuries to her face including bruising to her eyes and blood coming from her nose.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She was in a highly distressed state,” the prosecutor said, adding the defendant was reluctant to tell police what happened.

“She said she was afraid of reprisals towards herself or her family,” the prosecutor added.

On March 31 the injured party provided a full statement to police and named the defendant as the person who assaulted her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She claimed this was in relation to a debt owed to the defendant by her son and when she arrived at the defendant’s partner’s home an altercation began with the defendant,” said the prosecutor, adding the injured party revealed she had been spat on twice and when she returned home to clean up she was set upon by the defendant in Charles Street.

"This was a more sustained and violent attack with the injured party detailing she was kicked to the stomach, spat on again and there was something used to swipe at her face which resulted in her falling to the ground and she was subjected to numerous blows and kicking while she was on the ground. During this the male who was with the defendant attempted to separate the parties and discouraged the defendant from continuing with the assault.

"The injured party felt she was going to die,” said the prosecutor.

Scullion’s solicitor said his client was abusing drugs on a daily basis at the time and has a long history of drug misuse since aged 10. He has been off drugs since his incarceration last June and been working on re-establishing a relationship with his daughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Bernie Kelly asked: “If that is how he treats females what do you think the chances are of him getting anywhere near her?”

The district judge said: “Bearing in mind that females are the sex that carries and brings children into this world there has always been a general view that they were entitled to a little more respect. Anybody who cannot see that, there is something really questionable about them.

"Mr Scullion thinks a female is fair game for a sustained, violent attack which left the woman actually fearing for her own life and why?

"Given the sustained and violent nature of this attack I am going to impose a period of eight months to run concurrently with his current sentence,” said Mrs Kelly who ordered a Restraining Order for three years to protect the injured party.

Advertisement

Advertisement