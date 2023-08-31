A Lurgan man, who spat in an ambulance worker’s face then smashed a bottle of Buckfast outside the Emergency Department at Craigavon Hospital, has been jailed after pleading guilty to assaulting three other people.

Martin Daniel McStravick, aged 48, from Sloanhill Court, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday accused of two charges of common assault and one of assaulting an ambulance worker.

A Prosecutor told the court at around 9.20 on Christmas Eve an ambulance was called to the defendant who was found laying on the ground outside a pub in Edward Street, Lurgan. He had a cut to his head and was taken to Craigavon Hospital where he claimed to ambulance staff he had been assaulted. While waiting to be triaged he became unruly. He climbed back into the ambulance and spat in the face of an ambulance worker who treated him earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The security staff were made aware and they went outside to prevent any further incidents. Two members of hospital staff tried to get the defendant either to calm down or to allow himself to get treated or else he would have to leave. Eventually he was still misbehaving outside the doors of the Accident and Emergency Department and he dropped a bottle of Buckfast which smashed on the ground,” said the Prosecutor who added the defendant assaulted two porters and police were called.

Craigavon Court. Picture / Presseye

The defendant was arrested and handcuffed. Initially he declined hospital treatment and was taken to the custody where he declined assistance. The Prosecutor added that McStravick “deteriorated” and was taken back to Craigavon Hospital where he was treated and returned to custody two hours later. During interview he said he couldn’t remember anything.

-

-

"During the course of the interview he said he had a ‘wee bit to drink’ and claimed he was headbutted outside the bar and an ambulance appeared. He had a bottle and a half of Buckfast at 11am on Christmas Eve morning but claimed he was sober when he was assaulted.

"He denied lashing out and then stated he couldn’t remember and said ‘I do regret what’s happened. I didn’t intend to put anybody in fear. No I wasn’t intoxicated. I was just annoyed with the security staff but I accept I was hostile and aggressive’." The Prosecutor added McStravick said he couldn’t recall spitting on the ambulance worker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McStravick’s barrister Conor Lunney said: “He clearly wasn’t in a great frame of mind and was angry with everybody.” Mr Lunney said there are concerns about his client’s ability to cope and manage his anger and requested the judge consider him for Probation.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “The idea that people feel it is okay to go to a hospital and to assault medical staff, whether they be paramedics in an ambulance or whatever role they may play, is intolerable and this court has to send out a message to each and every one of them that if you engage in this behaviour there will only be one outcome.