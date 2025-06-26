Lurgan man struck a Maghaberry Prison officer and wrestled him to the ground in jail

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

A Lurgan man has been sentenced to four months in jail after he assaulted a prison officer in Maghaberry Prison.

James Russell, aged 40, whose address was given as Sloan Street in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court via videolink from Bluestone Mental Health Unit in Portadown after being charged with the offence which was committed when he was a serving prisoner in Maghaberry.

The court heard that on September 15, 2024, the defendant was in his cell in Maghaberry Prison. At 12.30pm the officer entered the cell to provide the defendant with refreshments.

It was stated that the defendant then struck the officer and wrestled him to the ground.

Maghaberry prison. Picture: Google

The officer’s shoulder was injured during the incident and he had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

"He had ongoing issues at the time of the offence,” he added.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a custodial sentence of four months.

