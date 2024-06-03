Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lurgan man, who threatened to burn out his neighbour and put her family ‘in a box’, has been give a total of 10 months in jail.

Justin Robinson, aged 25, from Hoop Hill Park, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

He was accused of four sets of charges dating between January to March this year including disorderly behaviour, assault on police, criminal damage, possession of cocaine, threats to kill and damaging property.

A prosecutor told the court that on January 22, police attended Hill Street in Lurgan after a number of calls regarding a ‘drunk’ man. Robinson was found and brought back to his home address at Hoop Hill Park. Despite being told to go into his house, he continued to shout and swear at police in the street.

At Lurgan police station when he was waiting to be booked in, he became aggressive with a police constable. He attempted to get out of the police vehicle and kicked the constable in the left leg and tried to bite him in the right arm. He was brought to a cell in order to calm him down and then he urinated in the cell which subsequently needed deep cleaned.

Regarding a second set of charges, a prosecutor revealed that on January 15 this year, at approximated 12.30am, police were on mobile patrol in Ardboe Drive in Lurgan and stopped a Vauxhall Corsa with three men on board. The defendant was a front seat passenger.

When police said they had stopped the vehicle in order to conduct a search, Robinson produced a bag of white powder from his pocket and handed it to police. During interview he admitted it was cocaine and worth approximately £30.

Another prosecutor, in relation to a third case, said on March 7 this year at around 6.30am, police were called to a report of an unknown male present at a property in Charles Street, Lurgan and who was refusing to leave.

Police found the defendant in the garden. It transpired he had been knocking on doors of other houses in the area but not entered. Police discovered Robinson was in breach of court bail including not to be under the influences of ‘substances’ which they believed he was at that time.

When he was brought to hospital he spat in the cell van and later at the police station he defecated in his cell, smearing excrement over the door, walls and CCTV camera.

On the fourth set of charges a prosecutor said on March 22 this year police a neighbour called police claiming Robinson had threatened her. The neighbour said when she arrived home, the defendant told her: “I’ll put your family in a box and I’ll burn yous out.”

Robinson’s barrister said there was no excuse for his behaviour and ‘very poor record’ adding that her client has ‘significant’ addiction issues. “The majority of the offences were carried out when he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was so intoxicated at the time of the offending that he can’t recall committing the offences.”