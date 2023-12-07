Lurgan man took family Audi A4 to pick up his partner even though he was banned from driving
Barry Coleman, aged 30, from Wolf Island Terrace, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court accused of driving while disqualified and having no insurance.
A prosecutor told the court that on August 13 this year at around 10.45pm, police were on patrol on the M1 motorway westbound between Moira and Lurgan junctions when they had cause to stop a red Audi A4.
Checks on the vehicle found the defendant was disqualified from driving from February 1, 2023 for a year. The defendant admitted being disqualified during a notebook interview at the roadside and the no insurance charge followed.
Coleman’s barrister Ciara Ennis told District Judge Francis Kelly that in the pre-sentence report, the probation officer was ‘a bit concerned’ that the defendant used the family car.
“There was a knee-jerk reaction and a need to collect his partner. He took a risk and took the car which he shouldn’t have done,” the court was told.
She revealed that the family no longer has the car as it was sold in September.
The district judge sentenced Coleman to four months in prison suspended for two year for the driving while disqualified charge, plus he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. For no insurance he was fined £400 and disqualified from driving for 12 months plus the offenders levy. He was given 16 weeks to pay.