A man who drove to pick up his partner despite being banned from the roads has been handed a four-month prison term suspended for two years.

Barry Coleman, aged 30, from Wolf Island Terrace, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court accused of driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor told the court that on August 13 this year at around 10.45pm, police were on patrol on the M1 motorway westbound between Moira and Lurgan junctions when they had cause to stop a red Audi A4.

Checks on the vehicle found the defendant was disqualified from driving from February 1, 2023 for a year. The defendant admitted being disqualified during a notebook interview at the roadside and the no insurance charge followed.

Coleman’s barrister Ciara Ennis told District Judge Francis Kelly that in the pre-sentence report, the probation officer was ‘a bit concerned’ that the defendant used the family car.

“There was a knee-jerk reaction and a need to collect his partner. He took a risk and took the car which he shouldn’t have done,” the court was told.

She revealed that the family no longer has the car as it was sold in September.

