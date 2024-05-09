Lurgan man was covered in blood and dishevelled when police stopped him and found dozens of Pregabalin tablets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lurgan man was ‘dishevelled’ and covered in blood when police stopped him near McDonald’s and found 32 Pregabalin tablets in deal bags, Craigavon Magistrates Court has heard.

Jonathan Hall, aged 28, from The Willows, appeared before the court charged with possession of a Class C drug, namely Pregabalin.

McDonald's in Lurgan, at the corner of Sloan Street and Edward Street. Photo courtesy of Google

Hall’s solicitor Mr John McAtamney said his client was pleading guilty. District Judge Michael Ranaghan was told Hall had 32 Pregabalin tablets.

A prosecutor said police were on patrol on March 4 this year at around 4pm, in the Lurgan area when they spotted a man, the defendant, coming from McDonald’s onto Sloan Street.

"At that stage his clothing was covered in blood. He was dishevelled and he appeared to be under the influence,” the prosecutor said, adding the defendant was stopped and searched and found with 32 Pregablin capsules in multiple clear plastic deal bags.

When asked about the tablets, Hall said: “Yes but I haven’t showered and didn’t know they were still in my pocket from last night.”

Hall’s solicitor said his client lives at home with his mother in Lurgan and is unemployed getting £330 per fortnight plus a Personal Independence Payment of £277 per fortnight.

“He has a history of drug use and abuse, mental health problems including anxiety, depression, paranoia,” said Mr McAtamney adding that the defendant is medicated with Pregabalin and a long list of other drugs.

"Unfortunately these were not his prescribed medication. He had run out of those and had gone and purchased some more. He was using these for pain relief,” he said, adding that Hall was assaulted the night before.

“He appeared to have settled down but there are these issues with drug use. He tells me he has a referral to the Community Addictions Team in Trasna House. He is trying to sort himself out.”

District Judge Ranaghan said he was minded to impose a very significant fine until he heard from the solicitor. He pointed out that Hall is prescribed that medication and is taking ‘the very sensible’ step to seek help from Community Addictions.