A district judge has condemned the actions of a man who called his ex-girlfriend 53 times in the space of an hour while she was in the police station complaining about his harassing behaviour.

Brian Kenneth Beggs, aged 40, from Birchdale, Lurgan, appeared in the dock of Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with one count of harassment.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

A prosecutor told the court that on June 21 this year, the complainant attended Dungannon Police Station with initially a verbal complaint against the defendant in which she detailed the ‘harassing behaviour and messages’ the defendant had sent.

"During this conversation it was noted that the defendant attempted to call the victim 53 times within the one hour that she was at the station. Also a recording of the telephone call was recorded between the victim and the defendant where the defendant could clearly be heard threatening to hand over all the victim’s contacts to ‘the boys’ to terrorise her,” the prosecutor said.

"During this, the defendant was cautioned and interviewed for the offence of harassment. Most of the calls were observed while she was actually at the police station,” said the prosecutor who asked for a restraining order.

Beggs’ solicitor Gabriel Ingram said the defendant lives by himself in his own house which is mortgaged, adding that he is in gainful employment and has worked consistently all his life.

“That is to his credit. What is not to his credit is appearing here today,” said Mr Ingram, adding that his client has previously suffered mental health problems.

He said his client has described being ‘disgusted’ at his behaviour. Mr Ingram added that Beggs also has custody of two young children and ‘significantly helps’ in bringing up the children.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “You are both a bully and a coward. Not content with calling this woman 53 times in an hour, what did you think that was going to achieve, you then proceeded to threaten to give her details to ‘the boys’ whoever they might be so they could threaten and harass her. What kind of person does that. I wonder? Despicable, disgraceful behaviour. And you have a history of it.

"You are somebody who obviously has a taste for bullying, threatening and scaring women. The only thing that is keeping you out of jail today is your responsibilities to your children and it’s by the skin of your teeth.”

Beggs was given a two-year probation order and is banned from contacting the injured party without prior approval of the probation officer. He must not develop any personal relationships with females without first notifying the probation officer who will take appropriate steps to ensure disclosure is made.

He is also ordered to participate in any programme organised by the Probation Service. He is also subject of a restraining order for two years and is ordered to pay compensation of £500 to the injured party.