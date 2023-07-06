Lurgan man who carried out 'sustained violence' against his partner is sentenced to four months in jail

A man who punched his partner five times in the face in a ‘nasty’ incident has been given a four-month jail term.

Kamil Stepien, aged 32, from Russell Drive in Lurgan appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court last Friday charged with assaulting a woman on April 14 this year.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: National World.

A prosecutor told the court that police were called to a report of a domestic incident.

“The injured party alleged the defendant touched her a number of times on the face. When police were at the property speaking with the defendant’s brother, he requested he speak with him in another room. The brother confirmed he had witnessed the defendant punch the injured party five times in the face,” the prosecutor said.

His lawyer said: “It’s not a pleasant set of facts.” The defence lawyer said both the injured party and the defendant had been in a long term relationship and were both alcoholics.

“This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Both have records for each other. The issue is alcohol. Mr Stepien has now been in custody for over eight weeks. Trying to consult with him has been extremely difficult purely because of the lack of interpreters and the lack of appointments within Maghaberry.

"He has instructed he is extremely sorry for this and does not want to go back to the same cycle. He has had two months to think about this and to essentially dry out. When he gets out this time he wants to get a job and go back home to his mother and father. His entire family live in the Lurgan and Craigavon areas.

"I have represented Mr Stepien since I was qualified and this time he does seem serious about getting his life together.”

District Judge Trevor Browne said: “It’s a very unsavoury offence involving sustained violence against his partner. But he has admitted it and given indications that he is willing to address it and not before time. It’s a very nasty offence.”

Stepien was sentenced to four months imprisonment.