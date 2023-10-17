A Lurgan man, who failed to turn up for his Community Service Order on three different occasions, has been given a four month jail term.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jordan Lee Hackett, aged 26, whose address was given as HM Prison Maghaberry, Old Road, Upper Ballinderry, Lisburn, Co Antrim, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link on Friday.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

-

Hackett, who is on remand, was charged with a Breach of a Community-based Order. Hackett had been convicted in April 2023 of possession of a Class B drug and in June he was made the subject of a Community Service Order requiring him to live in an area of Lurgan and to perform 60 hours of unpaid work plus keep in touch with the relevant Probation Order and notify Probation of any change of address.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hackett was accused of failing to turn up as required to comply with Community Service on three separate occasions in June, July and August this year.

District Judge Kelly said: “He does have a particularly poor record. I am revoking the Combination Orders imposed both here (Craigavon Magistrates Court) and in Dungannon (Magistrates Court).”

"On March 15, 2023 he faced five charges of vehicle interference for which he received a Combination Order. I am revoking that replacing it with a period of three months custody in each case and attach the Offender Levy to the first of those,” said the District Judge.

"The next batch is also March 15, 2023 for Dungannon Courthouse, resisting police, two criminal damages, two assaults on police and disorderly behaviour. I am going to revoke the Combination Order imposed on that occasion and replace it with a period of four months custody in respect of each of the charges,” added District Judge Kelly.

Advertisement

Advertisement