Lurgan man, who failed to turn up for Community Service on three occasions, gets jail term
Jordan Lee Hackett, aged 26, whose address was given as HM Prison Maghaberry, Old Road, Upper Ballinderry, Lisburn, Co Antrim, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link on Friday.
Hackett, who is on remand, was charged with a Breach of a Community-based Order. Hackett had been convicted in April 2023 of possession of a Class B drug and in June he was made the subject of a Community Service Order requiring him to live in an area of Lurgan and to perform 60 hours of unpaid work plus keep in touch with the relevant Probation Order and notify Probation of any change of address.
Hackett was accused of failing to turn up as required to comply with Community Service on three separate occasions in June, July and August this year.
District Judge Kelly said: “He does have a particularly poor record. I am revoking the Combination Orders imposed both here (Craigavon Magistrates Court) and in Dungannon (Magistrates Court).”
"On March 15, 2023 he faced five charges of vehicle interference for which he received a Combination Order. I am revoking that replacing it with a period of three months custody in each case and attach the Offender Levy to the first of those,” said the District Judge.
"The next batch is also March 15, 2023 for Dungannon Courthouse, resisting police, two criminal damages, two assaults on police and disorderly behaviour. I am going to revoke the Combination Order imposed on that occasion and replace it with a period of four months custody in respect of each of the charges,” added District Judge Kelly.
“Finally that last entry which is relevant is June 16, 2023 here (Craigavon Magistrates Court) when he received a Community Service Order for possession of a Class B. I will impose a period of three months in respect of that. All those periods of custody to run concurrently. He should be getting consecutive sentences. That makes a total of four months custody.”