A Lurgan man, who grabbed the steering wheel of his mother’s car forcing it off the road and headbutted the windscreen so severely the glass cracked, has been jailed.

Mark William David Cairns, aged 37, of Lime Grove, Lurgan appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with a number of offences including causing a driver to be unable to have proper control of a vehicle, criminal damage and attempted criminal damage on the Brackagh Moss Road, Portadown on January 3 this year.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Cairns’ solicitor said her client, who was pleading guilty, normally resides with his mother and therefore there is no known bail address at this time. Furthermore, he wanted the matter dealt with in the absence of a Pre-Sentence Report.

A Prosecutor told the court that on January 3 at around 1.10pm police received a report from a concerned caller who had spoken to the injured party who was in “a frantic state as her son was having a ‘break down’”. When police arrived the injured party explained that both she and the defendant were at an addiction group that morning and were on their way to Maghaberry to visit her daughter when the defendant became “paranoid”.

“He was irate, stating there were people behind him and wanting to kill him. The defendant kept telling the injured party to stop the car. She continued and tried to calm him. The defendant then grabbed the steering wheel and forced the vehicle off to the side of the road. The injured party believed that he was trying to make them crash into a wall. He was irate and screaming in her face. When he exited the car he threw the bins from the neighbouring property over the wall.”

He “repeatedly” headbutted the front windscreen of his mother’s car causing it to crack. The defendant was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He became aggressive with police and was restrained and put into a police vehicle. He headbutted the near rear-side window almost causing it to crack and was further arrested for attempted criminal damage.

The Prosecutor asked for a restraining order in respect of the injured party.

A defence solicitor said her client had entered guilty pleas at the earliest stage. She added that he didn’t recall committing these offences because of his state of intoxication but said that his mother “does not lie”.

“He accepts if his mother said he did these things then he did them," said the solicitor adding her client suffers from significant alcohol addiction but had been addressing it prior to this incident. “He lost his temper and he does regret his behaviour. He has to take full responsibility for taking that drink.”

She added he had spent significant amounts of time in custody in the past and there is a suspended sentence which is currently under appeal.