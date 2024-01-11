A Lurgan van driver, who hit another motorist’s vehicle “head on” causing her serious leg injuries, has been banned from driving for 12 months.

Michael McConville, aged 60, from Knockramer Meadows, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with grievous bodily harm by careless driving.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that police were tasked to a “head on” crash between a Toyota C-HR and Ford Transit van on the Annesborough Road, Lurgan, on August 8, 2023 at around 1.32pm. The driver of the Toyota, the injured party, was laying on a small grass bank with her right ankle “snapped and the bone was protruding out of the skin”.

Witnesses told police the Ford Transit, which was travelling in the direction of Tannaghmore North Road, Lurgan, swerved to avoid colliding with the car in front which had braked so that the car in front of that could make a right turn. The swerve moved the Ford Transit into the oncoming traffic lane and the van then collided head on with the injured party’s car.

The injured party said the collision caused her to suffer a broken ankle that required surgery to put the bone back into place and four broken ribs as well as a number of smaller injuries.

The defendant told police he had been driving in Annesborough when he saw a white car in front of him “all of a sudden” stop. "I put the brakes on and the van went forward a bit and I thought I am going to hit this guy so I looked to the left and I went round the white car and there was nothing there and all of a sudden, she came out and we hit each other.” The defendant said he thought he was doing 35mph.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “Whatever he was doing he was too close to the vehicle in front.”

McConville’s solicitor, who did not dispute the charge, submitted a written paper outlining the defence reasons why “special measures” be implemented in this case but this was dismissed by the District Judge who said he was “wholly against the defence on the points cited”.

“The defendant’s livelihood is neither here nor there. The suggestion that all four criteria are present is not the case. There is no mitigation here. The defendant, in my view, and it’s quite clear from the facts, was not paying attention to the road ahead. That’s the reason why the collision occurred. It wasn’t the fact that somebody braked up ahead. It was the fact the defendant was driving at such a speed it didn’t allow him time and space to take account of those eventualities.”

The solicitor said it’s the defendant’s contention the lead car in the column of three cars suddenly indicated to turn right is “corroborated”. However the District Judge said while that may be the case, the onus remains on the defendant “to drive at such a distance from other vehicles so that unexpected eventualities can be countered”.

The lawyer said his client was “between a rock and a hard place with a lamp post to his left”.

The District Judge responded saying had the defendant left himself enough distance he wouldn’t have been between a rock and a hard place. “He has to be convicted and I do not find special reasons.”

McConville’s lawyer said his client would be "catastrophically affected” by the loss of his licence. He had been employed in the family business until recently dealing with headstones and had gone out on his own.

District Judge Rafferty said: “It is a draconian piece of legislation and its effects, unfortunately, for an offence of careless driving can be catastrophic. In the circumstances of the case I have no option but to not find that special reasons exist.”