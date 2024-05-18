Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lurgan fraudster, who left two separate hotels without paying his bills, has been given a nine months jail term.

Kieran Nigel Gordon, aged 34, from Belvedere Manor, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Gordon faced a total of 11 charges in five sets of cases which spanned from December 23, 2021 to December 15 last year.

In the first set of charges, Gordon is accused of making off without paying a hotel bill which included alcoholic beverages on July 2, 2022. The court heard that on Sunday, July 5 police received a report of a guest at the Flagstaff Lodge Hotel near Newry.

A receptionist said Gordon rang seeking emergency accommodation as he needed somewhere to stay for his mother’s funeral. Gordon stayed from June 28 until July 2, 2022 and failed to pay a bill of £380.60.

A prosecutor said: “She identified him from images on the internet where she had seen other matters he had been convicted for.”

He said debit cards were left with the hotel but were declined. Gordon told police he got a new card and would pay. however he failed to do so.

Another set of charges included driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance. On December 23, 2021 police stopped a VW Golf on the Armagh Road, Portadown. Police recognised the driver, Gordon, as a disqualified driver and his insurance was void.

On a third set of charges, Gordon was accused of driving while disqualified on February 20, 2022 and having no driving licence.

Police received a report of a traffic collision from Gordon. He said he was driving a van when the incident happened on Main Street, Castlewellan. Checks found he was disqualified from driving. Attempts by police to arrange interviews with Gordon ‘failed on every occasion’.

A fourth case saw Gordon charged with fraud by false representation. The prosecutor said the injured party was a man who had placed an iPhone for sale on the Gumtree website for around £650. On June 17 last year Gordon attended the injured party’s home address, bought the phone and provided the man with a fake bank transfer notification on his phone.

Following this, the defendant made ‘a range of excuses’ why the money had not transferred.

Later that month the injured party Googled the defendant’s name and having read about previous offences, he contacted police. Police spoke with Gordon on several occasions giving him an opportunity to return the iPhone but he failed to do so following ‘a range of excuses’.

He later admitted to police he knew the transaction would bounce back as he had no funds in his account.

The prosecutor said: “Gordon said he was out of work and was having a dispute with his ex-employer regarding wages he said were owed to him.”

The final charge Gordon faced before the court was obtaining services dishonestly. The prosecutor said police were contacted by the manager of Millbrook Lodge Hotel voicing concerns about a guest, the defendant, not going to pay for an outstanding bill.

Gordon had booked to stay three nights from June 30 to July 3 last year but on July 2 he asked for his stay to be extended a further two nights.

The prosecutor said: “On Monday July 3, the hotel received two phone calls from a male claiming to be a relative and a female saying she was the defendant’s mother. They both warned the hotel the defendant would not pay his bill and had scammed other hotels and family members out of money.”

Hotel staff became suspicious and tried to take money from the card the defendant provided however this was declined. When Gordon was asked to provide alternative payment, he was ‘apologetic’ saying he would make a bank transfer to pay for the three nights plus the two nights in advance. This totalled £510.20. He showed staff his phone which appeared to show he had sent money and they received an email from the defendant showing a screenshot from his phone saying the money had been transferred, adding this might take ‘a day or two to come through as it was an international transfer’.

The prosecutor added: “On July 4 the defendant contacted the hotel to see if the bank transfer had come through. They said it had not. He then sent an email which explained Bank of Ireland transfer times can be slow and said if the money didn’t come through he would come to the hotel on the Wednesday and settle the bill.”

When interviewed by police he claimed the transfer was genuine but didn’t realise his employers had not paid him.

“Asked why he left the hotel after allegedly paying for another two nights. He said he left on principal because he didn’t like the attitude of the staff or the general manager.”

He added that Gordon is subject to a number of suspended sentences.

Gordon’s solicitor said: “It’s a day of reckoning for Kieran Gordon.” He added that the defendant didn’t have “an easy childhood” and had addiction issues.

For the first offence District Judge Michael Ranaghan sentenced Gordon to two months in prison plus the offender levy. For driving while disqualified he was sentenced to three months in prison to run consecutively, and an 18 months driving ban and for no insurance was given a one-year disqualification. For the second driving while disqualified he was also given a three months sentence, to run concurrently, and for having no driving licence he was given a six months ban, also concurrently.

For the first of the fraud offences he was given a two months jail term, consecutive and for the second fraud offence he was also given a two months jail term to run concurrently.