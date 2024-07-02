Lurgan man, who pleaded guilty at Craigavon court to disorderly behaviour and assaulting police, may face jail, judge says
Jordan Russell, from Princess Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with two counts of disorderly behaviour, two counts of assaulting police and two counts of resisting police.
Russell’s barrister Mr Damien Halleron said his client wished to plead guilty to all the offences.
One of the disorderly behaviour offences happened in Princes Street, Lurgan on April 3 this year, as did the two assaults on police and a single count of resisting police. A further charge of disorderly behaviour relates to an incident at Craigavon Hospital on April 4 this year as well as a charge of resisting police on the same date.
The court was told that Russell was due at Dungannon Magistrates Court on December 4 for another deferral.
Telling Russell to stand up, District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would defer this matter to December 4 in Dungannon also adding: “As I said to you the other day in Ards, a deferral is a contract between yourself and the court. If you manage to stay out of trouble until December 4 you are less likely to go to prison. That’s not to say you won’t, but you are less likely to go to prison.
"If you commit further offences, come to Dungannon on December 4 with a bag,” said the district judge.