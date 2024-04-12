Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brendan Cavanagh, aged 35, from Victoria Street, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with drugs and driving offences.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Cavanagh was accused of possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis with intent to supply, having no driving licence, no insurance, taking a vehicle without permission and possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

Cavanagh’s barrister Mr Damien Halleron, explained to District Judge Michael Ranaghan this was a case deferred by his predecessor Judge Bernie Kelly.

“He is in breach of a Crown Court suspended sentence, one year custody suspended for three years,” he said, adding that Judge Kelly said if the defendant didn’t come to the attention of the police she would find a way not to send him to jail. Mr Halleron added his client has been drug-free and offence-free.

A prosecutor told the court that on January 9 last year at 7.15pm, police spotted a Renault Megane being driven in Victoria Street, Lurgan. Police stopped the car and conducted a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act ‘due to high drug activity in the area and a strong smell of cannabis emanating from the vehicle’.

"The driver, the defendant, produced two bags of herbal cannabis from within his jacket. £1,000 and a mobile phone were also seized by police,” the prosecutor said. The driver confirmed he didn’t have a driving licence nor insurance and was driving his partner’s vehicle without permission.

During interview he made full admissions to the driving offences but stated he did not know what ‘the green plant’ material was in the two bags. Investigations revealed that they each contained 61.52 grams of cannabis.

Mr Halleron said his client is entitled to credit for his guilty plea. He also referred the judge to a pre-sentence report which has references to Cavanagh moving to Galway and working there.

“This man is now in a committed, stable relationship and completely clear from drugs. He has a house in Galway. He has no intention of returning to this jurisdiction. His life is now in the west of Ireland.

"He has come back with his partner, his father is here as well. The intention is that this man leaves this jurisdiction and never comes back into it. He has left his previous antecedents behind. He is no longer associating with the individuals he was associating with at the time he was put before the court,” said Mr Halleron. “It is rare that I can say this is a changed man.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “You have apparently complied with the deferral conditions which means the court does not need to refer you back to the Crown Court.”